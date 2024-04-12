With millions of users, TikTok is one of the biggest and most popular sites for sharing videos. The paid advertisements that real influencers post on the network could face competition from TikTok's upcoming AI creator tool.

TikTok may add AI avatars that can make ads

According to The Verge, to help with platform promotion and product sales, TikTok is creating virtual influencers. On its TikTok Shop, advertisers and merchants can make prompts that the AI avatars can read from scripts. Although not yet operational, the functionality is still subject to change.

TikTok employees have been testing AI avatars, but they weren't ready for primetime and brought in less money from e-commerce than human influencers, according to sources cited by The Information. Still, TikTok thinks AI creators would be a good addition to their current roster.

It's unclear how TikTok intends to distribute sponsorship money across real and virtual creators on the platform, or even how it avoids taking away people's brand partnerships. Since TikTok closed its $1 billion creator fund, which some users claim already did not pay them enough, many of the platform's producers depend heavily on brand deals to supplement their income.

The platform will need to decide how to implement this feature without upsetting its user base, especially after it requested that they urge Congress to keep TikTok from being banned. TikTok has a history of experimenting with artificial intelligence, and several of these trials have produced intriguing findings.

Users discovered Song Generator, a new function that lets them write "songs" and lyrics using the big language model Bloom, in January. There were very few users who could use that feature. It started tagging filters and effects with artificial intelligence (AI) last year, and posters had to disclose to users that they were using AI filters.

TikTok to launch photo-sharing app

TikTok is trying to bring on some major changes as well as bring in new apps. TechCrunch says that TikTok is developing text and photo-sharing software that bears a striking resemblance to Instagram. Pop-up alerts have been informing users about TikTok Notes, a new photo-sharing app, over the previous few days. In 2020, Instagram unveiled Reels, a video tool akin to TikTok, and it is the latest instance of social media corporations stealing ideas from each other. With the introduction of reels, Instagram has successfully added a large number of new users.

