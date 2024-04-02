TikTok contains a ton of amazing recommendations, ranging from helpful products to style advice. Still, BookTok has taken over the app. With over 29.5 million posts under the hashtag, passionate readers share their best books daily.

What is BookTok?

BookTok is a community of TikTokers who share their favorite books by posting under the hashtag. All genres are included in the selection of videos, but romance, fantasy, and the hybrid genre known as romantasy have become particularly popular on the app.

With users pushing books to the top of bestseller lists and bookstores putting together special displays for the hottest novels, BookTok has become a real-world phenomenon. To help you start your next fantastic book, we've compiled a list of the novels that are currently trending on BookTok. From romantic to sultry book recommendations to touching memoirs, there's something for everyone.

Top 10 most trending Booktok books to read in 2024

1. House of Flame and Shadow

Author- Sarah J. Maas

Fans of Sarah J. Maas's Crescent City series have been waiting months for the release of this much-awaited third installment. The Asteri, the harsh rulers of Midgard, have imprisoned her husband and mate, Hunt Athalar, so the Fae princess is searching for answers to help her return home. This thrilling fantasy, which is told from multiple points of view, pits Bryce, Hunt, and their allies against time to see if they can save their home.

2. Fourth Wing

Author- Rebecca Yarros

The viral craze that hasn't stopped spreading is called Fourth Wing. It has received 212,000 views on TikTok and 1.3 million ratings on Goodreads. Now is the perfect moment to start reading Rebecca Yarros's love series if you haven't before.

3. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Author- Holly Jackson

Pippa Fitz-Amobi, the protagonist of the book, is consumed by the murder that occurred in her little village years ago. Even though the matter is over, Pippa isn't convinced. It's evident that the real killer is still at large and will stop at nothing to prevent Pippa from learning who they are as she starts to unearth secret facts.

4. Bride

Author- Ali Hazelwood

Ali Hazelwood, the queen of STEM-based romances, is making a comeback this year with a romantic read. In Bride, we get to know Misery Lark, a strong vampire's daughter who has been peacefully coexisting with humans on her planet. However, she is summoned back to her people to carry out her duty and wed Alpha Werewolf Lowe as part of an alliance for peacekeeping.

5. The Cruel Prince

Author- Holly Black

The Cruel Prince is about Jude, who was abducted by the ruthless High Court of Faerie along with her sisters following the murder of her parents. The Faerie hate people, and Jude finds it difficult to fit in at the courts. Jude finds herself having to go to extreme lengths to protect her family as violence breaks out in the courtroom. To keep the Faerie world safe, Prince Carden and I must form a risky partnership.

6. Everything I Know About Love

Author- Dolly Alderton

BookTok's big sister Dolly Alderton offers wise counsel in her memoir Everything I Know About Love, which is greatly needed. Alderton reflects on the lessons she has learned thus far in life and the value of female friendships through a series of personal stories, vignettes, lists, and recipes.

7. If He Had Been With Me

Author- Laura Nowlin

After being best friends for years, Autumn and Finn drifted apart because of something that changed between them. Autumn found a close-knit circle of friends and a lover in Jamie, while Finn rose to prominence as the school's popular lad. The thought has never passed either of them that if they’d taken other paths then maybe they’d be together. But when everything shifts, Autumn has to face the truth about what may have been.

8. Love and Other Words

Author- Christina Lauren

Time jumps between Elliot Petropoulos and Macy Sorenson, two former friends, tell the story of their charming affair. As adults, Macy and Elliot have grown apart from each other after being close as teenagers. But after a fortuitous meeting, they are reunited and are able to finally work through their history and the reasons behind their years-long breakup.

9. One True Loves

Author- Taylor Jenkins Reid

In this tale, a woman is forced to face her past and present amid a convoluted love triangle. Emma Blairs married Jesse, her high school love. Together, they had the most amazing life, seeing the world, but on their first wedding anniversary, Jesse disappears from view while riding in a helicopter over the Pacific.

After Jesse leaves, Emma picks up the pieces of her life and reaches out to her friend Sam, who assists her in finding love once more. Emma, however, is faced with choosing between her beloved husband and Sam, the fiancé she is planning a future with after Jesse is discovered ten years later.

10. Divine Rivals

Author- Rebecca Ross

Iris Winnow, a young journalist, is competing for a promotion at the Oath Gazette to support her financially struggling family. She sends a letter to her brother while he is fighting on the front lines of war, concealing it inside a wardrobe where it disappears.She hopes that each one finds its way to her brother, but she has no idea that Roman Kitt, her rival journalist, will end up with them. Both of them are forced to acknowledge the connection that is made when Roman starts responding anonymously.

