Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital celebrates April 8 Total Solar Eclipse with newborn babies in NICU

With everyone looking forward to April 8, 2024, the world's greatest solar eclipse, a hospital in Ohio is getting its youngest patients ready for a starry celebration they won't soon forget. In preparation for the occasion, the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Cleveland Clinic Children's is dressing up newborns and giving them special eye covers that resemble solar eclipse glasses as per PEOPLE.

Special preparations for tiny eyes

NICU staff at Cleveland Clinic Children's have decorated newborns with onesies that read "Total Solar Eclipse" along with the date of totality in anticipation of this uncommon astronomical event. The infants have also been fitted with eye covers to shield their delicate eyes from the eclipse's brightness.

These eye covers protect the babies' eyes during specific NICU therapy treatments, even though they aren't the official eclipse viewing glasses.

Clinical nurse Dana Traci, BSN, RN, of the Cleveland Clinic Children's NICU, says that the staff is dedicated to ensure that even when their infant patients are receiving medical care, they don't miss out on important moments.

"Since our babies in the NICU won’t be going outside to see the total solar eclipse on Monday, we all really wanted to do something special to mark this day in history," states Traci.

Capturing precious memories

As the NICU nurses dress up the newborns and take precious images with them, their excitement is evident. Happy to include the babies in the celebrations, Katrina Wiedenfeld MSN, RN says, "It's so sweet to involve the babies by dressing them up for the occasion." She continues, "The families now have this special onesie to have as a keepsake to remember the total solar eclipse in Ohio."

The tradition of celebrating holidays and now the solar eclipse shows how committed the staff at Cleveland Clinic Children's NICU is to give patients and their families memorable experiences.

A historic viewing experience

Patients at Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital and the surrounding Cleveland area will be treated to a unique viewing experience as the eclipse moves across North America.

The totality is predicted to start at roughly 3:13 p.m. local time and last for almost four minutes. Not only do the newborns at the hospital have a historic moment with this rare occurrence, but everyone who watches the celestial spectacle does as well.

The eclipse's path will pass through numerous states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, and beyond, according to NASA's Eclipse Explorer. Having the chance to see such a phenomenon serves as a happy and inspirational reminder of the astounding wonders of the universe.

