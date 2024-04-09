Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death.

According to the UN Coordination Office for Humanitarian Assistance, Khaama Press reports that 24,800 Herati households affected by the earthquake are living in temporary shelters similar to tents. The UN-affiliated organization emphasized that the families in Herat who are greatly affected by the disaster should not be forgotten and that they need assistance with necessities in a statement that was uploaded on its social media site, X.

The earthquake destroyed more than 40,000 houses

According to Khaama Press's report, 40,000 houses were destroyed and 2,75,000 people were affected by the earthquakes in Herat, citing figures from the UN office. As per the UN's Humanitarian Assistance Coordination Office, there are continuing humanitarian efforts in this province; nonetheless, prompt response is necessary.

Numerous individuals, particularly women and children, have died in the series of earthquakes that have struck Herat. Six months after the terrible earthquakes that shook this area of Afghanistan, survivors still need help, but due to the Taliban's leadership, foreign countries are hesitant to actively assist those in need.

The Red Cross Committee emphasized how urgently earthquake victims in Herat need safe, warm housing. On the other hand, some residents of Herat assert that the Taliban and UN organizations have not provided enough coverage of the assistance that other countries and international organizations have provided to the victims of the earthquake in Herat.

