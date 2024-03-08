United Flight Brings In A Special All-Women Crew To Celebrate Women's History Month

In a special tribute to Women's History Month, United Airlines recently showcased the talent and dedication of its female aviation professionals. On a Thursday morning flight from Newark, N.J., to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Florida, passengers were greeted by an all-women flight crew led by Captain Gabrielle Harding, a trailblazer in her own right.

Captain Gabrielle Harding's journey

Captain Gabrielle Harding stands as a beacon of inspiration as the second Black woman Line Check Pilot in United Airlines' history. Graduating from Hampton University's pilot program in 1997, Harding's journey is marked by resilience and determination.

She is not only the only Black woman captain from a historically Black college or university but also the sole female member of the esteemed Hampton 6, a group of Hampton University alumni who are all captains for United Airlines.

Overcoming gender disparity

Despite women constituting just 4.6% of air transport pilot positions, Captain Harding remains undeterred. As a Line Check Pilot, she aims to pave the way for aspiring female aviators, helping them surmount the barriers in the aviation industry.

Her passion for flying transcends boundaries, providing her with stability as a mother and the opportunity to explore diverse destinations.

First Officer Julia Ewalefo joins the flight

Assisting Captain Harding on flight 1215 is First Officer Julia Ewalefo, adding another layer of excellence to the all-female crew. While this flight marks Ewalefo's first with United Airlines, her background includes stints at Frontier Airlines and Endeavor.

As a former flight attendant turned pilot, Ewalefo emphasizes the importance of inspiring future generations and demonstrating that any dream is attainable with dedication and perseverance.

As the women of flight 1215 return to New Jersey on flight 2612, their journey serves as a testament to the strides made in promoting diversity and inclusion within the aviation industry.

A legacy of empowerment

While Women's History Month has just begun, airlines worldwide have previously honored their women crews and captains. From Horizon Air's all-women flight crew to Air Canada's inclusive celebration featuring female marshals and avionics professionals, the aviation community continues to champion diversity and equality.

In 2023, American Airlines paid homage to Bessie Coleman, the first Black woman to earn a pilot's license, by operating a flight crewed entirely by Black women. These initiatives not only commemorate the achievements of women in aviation but also inspire future generations to reach for the skies, breaking barriers along the way.

