Who is James Somerton? YouTube star's troubling note amid plagiarism scandal raises questions

James Somerton, a well-known figure in the YouTube community for his video essays on LGBT literature and film theory, recently raised concerns among fans after posting a troubling note online amid a plagiarism scandal as per the SUN.

Somerton's actions, including the deletion of his main YouTube channel and the privatization or removal of his social media accounts, have raised concerns about his well-being and the consequences of his alleged plagiarism.

Plagiarism accusations and backlash

Somerton faced intense scrutiny in December after being accused of plagiarism. A nearly four-hour video by fellow YouTuber Hbomberguy detailed numerous instances in which Somerton allegedly used content from other writers and creators without proper credit.

This revelation sparked a major backlash, with Somerton's subscriber count plummeting and his reputation tarnished among the YouTube community.

Troubling online note and concerns for well-being

In a disturbing message posted on his private X account, Somerton hinted at ending his life, saying, "If this message is live, it means I scheduled it before ending things."

He expressed regret for his actions, acknowledging the loss of friendships, a livelihood, and a reputation, and placing full responsibility on himself. This post immediately sparked concern among online users, resulting in frantic discussions about Somerton's mental health and safety.

One user on X expressed concern, writing, "Wait, is James Somerton okay? What's going on?" Another expressed mixed emotions, saying, "I have an intense dislike for the guy, but I hope this is not true." Such reactions reflect a complex range of emotions within the online community, including anger and genuine concern for Somerton's well-being.

Impact on the YouTube community

Hbomberguy's video, 'Plagiarism and You(Tube),' which highlighted Somerton's alleged plagiarism, caused outrage in the YouTube community. With over 17 million views, the video not only exposed Somerton but also shed light on larger plagiarism issues on the platform.

Somerton's subsequent apologies, delivered in two separate videos, recognized the harm done and his deteriorating mental health.

Somerton admitted in one of his apology videos, "There were a lot of times that stuff just got put in, and there was no attempt at crediting anybody."

Despite his efforts to address the allegations, Somerton's mental state appeared fragile, prompting him to delete the videos and express a desire to refrain from posting online until he regained stability.

