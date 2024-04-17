Wealthy heiress' family fights to prevent cleared husband from inheriting fortune of £4.4 M; Deets inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

The family of Paula Leeson, a wealthy heiress who tragically drowned in a swimming pool, has launched a determined effort to prevent her husband from inheriting her £4.4 million fortune, as per Metro. Donald McPherson, 50, was acquitted of murder in 2021 due to insufficient evidence, but Leeson's family is now pursuing legal action to prevent him from inheriting her estate.

Legal battle unfolds

Despite being cleared of murder charges, Donald McPherson is facing a new challenge as Paula Leeson's family seeks to challenge his claim to her substantial estate. Leeson's father, brother, and son all attended a recent hearing at the Manchester Civil Court of Justice, where the family's lawyer, Lesley Anderson KC, presented their case.

The Leeson family claims Paula's death was not an accident, but the result of foul play orchestrated by McPherson. They argue that Paula, who was healthy and capable of swimming, must have been unconscious when she entered the pool because her natural reaction would have been to stand up to save herself.

McPherson's background

McPherson's legal history has also come under scrutiny, with revelations of previous convictions for dishonesty and fraud in New Zealand, as well as involvement in bank fraud in Germany. Despite presenting himself as a wealthy man, McPherson's financial situation was reportedly deteriorating, which may have fueled his desire for foul play, according to the Leeson family's lawyer.

Paula Leeson and Donald McPherson's marriage, described as a "whirlwind romance," ended tragically when Paula died unexpectedly. The couple met through their respective businesses: Paula ran her family's successful groundwork and skip-hire company in Manchester, and McPherson focused on property renovation and sales. Despite the lavish wedding in Cheshire in 2014, the marriage eventually took a dark turn with Paula's mysterious death in 2017.

As the legal battle continues, questions remain about the circumstances surrounding Paula Leeson's death and whether Donald McPherson is entitled to her substantial estate. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences for both parties involved, potentially shedding light on the truth about Paula's tragic death.

