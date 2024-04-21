What are Disney's new disability guidelines? Fan with eye disorder feels ‘unwelcomed’ at park
Disney's updated disability guidelines limit Disability Access Services (DAS), making some visitors feel excluded, including one fan with an eye disorder.
Disney's updated guidelines restrict Disability Access Services (DAS), prompting mixed reactions
Natasha Caudill, an advocate for accessibility, shares her experiences as a fan with an eye disorder
New updates to Disney's Disability Access Services (DAS) policy were recently announced, and they will go into effect at Walt Disney World on May 20 and Disneyland on June 18, as per a report from PEOPLE.
Park visitors' reactions to these changes have been mixed, with some voicing concerns about accessibility. One such person is 26-year-old content creator and accessibility advocate Natasha Caudill, who spoke with PEOPLE only about her experiences.
Natasha Caudill's experience
Chicago resident Natasha Caudill was born with achromatopsia, an uncommon eye condition. In addition to other visual impairments like light sensitivity, this condition limits color vision. "My eyes are extremely sensitive to all light, both inside and outside. This makes being outside in sunlight painful, even when I’m wearing sunglasses," she tells PEOPLE in an interview.
Though Caudill was uncomfortable because of her condition, she didn't know about the DAS pass when she made her first trip to Disney World in 2022. She later picked up the pass for her next visit, which let her book rides ahead of time and wait inside in comfort. She said, "I also attended extra magic hours at nighttime so that I was able to see without pain."
Disney's updated guidelines
According to Disney's updated guidelines, guests with developmental disabilities like autism, who are unable to wait in conventional lines for long periods of time are not eligible for DAS passes. The purpose of this change is to give guests more assistance while navigating attraction lines. Disney's accessibility team will now assess each guest's eligibility for other disabilities on an individual basis.
Caudill voiced concerns about Disney's intentions in changing its policy. While some speculate that it is meant to address service misuse, Caudill stresses, "I wish Disney was more upfront about the change. Disney World offers such a welcoming atmosphere, but as a disabled person, I just don’t feel as welcome now." She observes that the once-welcoming environment of Disney World now seems less inclusive of people with disabilities, including herself.
Social media impact
Through the use of her social media following, Caudill spreads awareness of DAS and its significance for people with disabilities. Her well-known TikTok video about the policy change has gone viral and sparked discussions among users, bringing up issues and experiences that are similar to her own.
Caudill is unwavering in her resolve to push for accessibility and positive changes within Disney's system, even after facing backlash and bullying online.
