Disney World Could See Record-Breaking Heat This Weekend

Disney World Bracing for Record-High Temperatures This Weekend; Details Inside
Get ready for a heatwave if you are planning to head to Disney World this weekend. Prepare yourself by knowing how to beat the heat and what to pack for your toasty vacation.
Orlando's experiencing a heat dome, bringing scorching temperatures to Disney World
Pack like it's summer with cooling gear to stay comfortable in the Florida sun
If you are planning a trip to Disney World, you might want to prepare for some sweltering heat. While summer is still weeks away, Orlando seems to have completely skipped the spring season.
The jokesters of the world may say that Disney has a magical weather bubble but that’s not really what is happening. If we relied on the local news reports, we would discover that Florida is currently experiencing a very huge dome of high pressure. Well, how hot you ask? I would suggest…don’t scroll further.
Hot days ahead
Do not anticipate much rain if you will be at Disney World next week. However, expect the range from 86 degrees up to a scorching 94 degrees instead. This is slightly hotter than normal for this time of year since Orlando’s average high usually hovers around 83 degrees.
Saturday, April 20, 2024 is forecasted to be a scorcher with temperatures reaching around 94°, but it is not expected to break any records unless it hits 96° F. One thing is for sure - it will be a hot day at the Magic Kingdom.
What you need to do
So what can help you cool off? Well, change of plan is perhaps the easiest of picks but if you have already planned it then we have some suggestions for you. Pack as if it was summer although technically summer isn’t here yet.
With Florida’s humidity and sun beating down on parks, even if there’s an anticipated temperature of about 80 degrees, it could feel much hotter than that. Don’t forget your portable fan or cooling towel alongside those shorts and tank tops or any other light clothes.
