What happened to Father Mark Beard? Amite catholic church pours in tributes as pastor dies in tragic crash

Father Mark Beard, a pastor at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite tragically passed away in a car accident on August 2. The news of his death was announced by Bishop Michael G. Duca on the official social media handle of the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge. Bishop asked people to pray for Father Beard's soul and for friends and family who mourned his loss.

The Diocese’s statement read:

“Bishop Michael G. Duca is saddened to report that Rev. Mark Beard, pastor at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite, was killed this afternoon in an automobile accident. Diocese of Baton Rouge

What happened to Father Mark Beard?

As per the reports of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Father Beard's car allegedly left the road while traveling South on Interstate 55. The car struck a median and then crashed into a culvert. Father Mark Beard died in the collision which occurred after the pastor’s car flipped. The crash happened at Interstate 55, north of the state borders between Louisiana and Mississippi at 1:30 p.m. Law authorities verified that a fatal collision took nearby and resulted in the death of a Catholic priest.

The congregation members of St. Helena Catholic Church held a rosary recitation remembering Father Beard on the evening of August 2. Parishioners and the neighborhood were devastated and in shock after hearing the news.

Father Beard was a revered figure in the religious community and was renowned for his generosity, compassion, and devotion to his followers. Many parishioners even said that he had changed the lives of people around him.

Father Mark Beard's personal life and priesthood journey

Father Mark Beard was from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After his graduation from Baton Rouge's Catholic High School, he went to Louisiana State University (LSU) for his undergraduate studies.

According to a friend of Father Beard, he made the decision to become a priest while on vacation. They noted that as a priest in Amite, Father Mark carried out some amazing charitable activities. He was praised by his friends as a remarkable guy who sincerely cared about the souls of everybody.

