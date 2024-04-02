What Happened To Sofia Amorim? Pregnant Beauty Blogger Tragically Passes Away At 22

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Sofia Amorim is a fashion blogger and social media personality from Brazil. The influencer was pregnant with her seven month baby, when she contracted fever which led to multiple organ failures in her and ultimately an untimely death at the age of 22.

What caused the death of fashion blogger Sofia Amorim?

Sofia Amorim was suffering from dengue fever, which has been viral recently in Brazil. The 22 year old fashion influencer was rushed to the hospital when she reported shortness of breath.

"She was very short of breath, so they thought it was anxiety. On Tuesday afternoon, they found out it was dengue and went to 'listen' to her lungs. They were full of water. At around 10pm, they had to intubate her." a friend of Sofia who didn’t want to be named reportedly told the local media.

The fashion influencer who had been regularly sharing the photos of her baby bump with her followers and updating them about her pregnancy journey faced multiple organ failures due to the dengue fever. Despite valiant efforts, she lost the battle to the fever and even her baby lost its life.

“The baby had already died in her belly in the early hours of the morning, they didn’t deliver her immediately because her platelets were very low, and she could have lost too much blood.” Sofia’s friend added to their address to the local media.

The rise of Dengue cases in recent times

Sofia’s case is one of the latest examples of rise in the dengue cases in South and Central America in recent times which has led to a widespread health concern all over the area.

According to Brazil’s Goias State Department of Health, the rise in confirmed cases of dengue has reached an all time high of 72,427 at the time of this article and is constantly rising. This is a massive 257 percent rise from last year.

Some of the symptoms of dengue fever are: a severe headache, constantly feeling sick, muscle and joint pain, swollen glands etc. Though, it must be noted that dengue fever doesn’t always cause these symptoms, according to the NHS website. But if someone is going to show the symptoms, they will start appearing within 2-10 days of being bitten.

