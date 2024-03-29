What is Great American Eclipse? Know duration, path of totality, and more

As excitement builds for the upcoming solar eclipse in 2024, millions of Americans eagerly await the rare spectacle that will cast a shadow across a large portion of the country. Here's what you need to know about this highly anticipated event:

The great American eclipse returns

The Great American Eclipse, scheduled for April 8, 2024, will bring back a breathtaking natural phenomenon last seen in 2017. This event promises a breathtaking display as the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, temporarily turning daylight into darkness and revealing the sun's elusive corona.

According to USA Today, the total eclipse will pass through Mexico, the United States, and Canada, with a width of 115 miles. This path will pass through 13 states in the United States, as well as various cities and towns, with an estimated 31 million spectators expected to visit.

Eclipse enthusiasts can expect varying lengths of darkness, with some fortunate cities experiencing periods longer than four minutes.

Journey of the eclipse

The eclipse's captivating journey begins on Mexico's Pacific coast, where totality occurs around 11:07 a.m. PDT. The spectacle takes place across the United States, beginning at 1:27 p.m. CDT in Eagle Pass, Texas, and ending approximately two hours later in Lee, Maine. Notable cities along the route include Dallas, San Antonio, Little Rock, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo, and Erie, among others.

While excitement builds for the 2024 event, North Americans are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity, as the next total solar eclipse is not expected until 2044. To commemorate this rare occurrence, many cities are planning eclipse festivals and watch parties, inviting both locals and tourists to witness the cosmic spectacle firsthand.

Safety measures

Those planning to attend the event should prioritize safety by wearing appropriate eyewear to protect against the sun's harsh rays. With nearly 500 cities located along the path of totality, skygazers will have numerous opportunities to witness the eclipse's full effect in a safe and enjoyable manner.

As anticipation grows, the solar eclipse of 2024 promises to captivate spectators across North America, providing a breathtaking glimpse into the wonders of the universe. Whether you're a seasoned eclipse chaser or a first-time observer, mark your calendars and get ready to see nature's grand spectacle unfold before your eyes.

