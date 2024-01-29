Just seven years ago, Americans left their homes to view a total solar eclipse, which was touted as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Back then, you might have heard that this was the first road to cross the United States from coast to coast in a century — and it was. However, another total solar eclipse will pass over North America on April 8, 2024.

The total solar eclipse in April will stay longer, and appear darker, and the corona will look much more like a pointed crown around the moon. According to NASA, the majestic celestial phenomenon will sweep across the North American continent, with visibility beginning on Mexico's Pacific coast at 11:07 a.m. PST. Here's what you need to know as millions of people in the United States, Canada, and Mexico prepare to experience the sky turning black in plain daylight.

When and Where to Watch Total Solar Eclipse 2024?

This year's total solar eclipse will be seen in 13 US states.

Dallas, Texas: 1:40 to 1:44 pm. CDT

Idabel, Oklahoma: 1:45 to1:49 pm CDT

Little Rock, Arkansas: 1:51 to 1:54 pm. CDT

Poplar Bluff, Missouri: 1:56 to 2:00 pm CDT

Paducah, Kentucky: 2 to 2:02 pm CDT

Carbondale, Illinois: 1:59 to 2:03 pm CDT

Evansville, Indiana: 2:02 to 2:05 pm. CDT

Cleveland, Ohio: 3:13 to 3:17 pm EDT

Erie, Pennsylvania: 3:16 to 3:20 PM EDT.

Buffalo, New York: 3:18 to 3:22 pm EDT

Burlington, Vermont: 3:26 to 3:29 PM EDT.

Lancaster, New Hampshire: 3:27 to 3:30 pm EDT.

Caribou, Maine: 3:32 to 3:34pm EDT.

What is a Total Solar Eclipse?

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon comes between the Sun and the Earth in space. During the brief period when the sun is completely concealed, the sky darkens to twilight.

When the sun is hidden, viewers get a unique opportunity to see the sun's corona shining around the edges of the moon. The much brighter solar surface typically washes out the corona, the sun's outer layer of atmosphere.

Why is the 2024 total solar eclipse special?

A solar scientist at the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colo said, "The eclipse that we have coming up in 2024 is going to be a very different eclipse from what we saw in 2017 because this corona that we see is going to have much more structure.”

