What is Sienna Miller's net worth? Exploring her wealth and fortunes as the actress welcomes her second child with husband

Sienna Miller has just become a proud mother for the second time! The 41-year-old actress, along with her boyfriend Oli Green, joyfully welcomed their baby daughter into the world. It was a heartwarming sight to see Sienna, the talented American Woman actress, strolling around West London with her little one snugly held in a carrier. She couldn't help but smile, radiating pure happiness as a mother of two.

Last year in August, Sienna's pregnancy became public knowledge. During their vacation in Ibiza, Sienna and the star of A Good Person were captured in photos with the actress proudly showing off her baby bump in a brown bikini. Miller also has an 11-year-old daughter named Marlowe with actor Tom Sturridge.

While the actress celebrates her newborn, let's take a look at the actress' net worth and fortunes!

What is Sienna Miller's net worth?

English actress, model, and fashion designer Sienna Miller was born in New York City on December 28, 1981. Miller's career has included acting, modeling, and business ventures; and her estimated net worth is $18 million. She first became popular as a model, showing up in prestigious publications like Vogue and garnering notice for her inclusions in the 2003 Pirelli Calendar.

Modeling gigs, acting gigs, and fashion projects are the main sources of revenue for Sienna Miller. Her net worth has increased dramatically as a result of her playing performances in numerous TV shows and movies.

As she made the move to acting, she was able to land roles as early as 2001, with standout performances in shows like The American Embassy and Keen Eddie. Following her breakthrough success with Layer Cake and Alfie, she branched out her career with appearances in a variety of films, including Casanova, Factory Girl, and The Mysteries of Pittsburgh. Her performances have garnered praise from critics in recent years, reinforcing her reputation as a gifted and adaptable actress.

She continued to remain involved in the modeling world by working with companies like Pepe Jeans London, Hugo Boss, and Lindex. She even took a stab at starting her own business by launching a fashion line with her sister, Savannah. She has made almost $30 million from modeling alone. However, her fashion line takes up most of her time. As a fashion designer, she makes close to $2 million from her fashion brand.

