What is the cicada spectacle? Exploring the once-in-a-lifetime event returning to the US after 221 years

In a really amazing natural spectacle, the United States is on the verge of seeing a rare event that has not occurred in its landscapes since the early nineteenth century. The upcoming emergence of billions of cicadas from two unique broods is expected to captivate the nation, marking a once-in-a-lifetime event that has avoided human observation for 221 years.

The convergence of cicada broods: A rare synchronicity

What distinguishes this occurrence is the simultaneous appearance of cicadas from two distinct groups, each with its own monthly cycle. According to NBC News, one group comes from the underground every 13 years, while the other operates on a 17-year cycle. The convergence of both cycles is an extremely unusual occurrence, and this year, the United States is about to witness the unique moment when both Brood XIII and Brood XIX emerge concurrently.

The magic happens when these two groups, with homes next to each other and a narrow overlap in central Illinois, prepare to resurface after more than two centuries. Gene Kritsky, an entomologist at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati and author of the recently published book "A Tale of Two Broods," highlights the rarity of this event, pointing out that the last time these broods appeared, Thomas Jefferson was president.

Geographical symphony: Cicadas descend upon the south

According to NBC News, the initial wave of this entomological occurrence is likely to emerge throughout a precisely defined geographic area. Observers in northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, northern Georgia, and western South Carolina are preparing to watch the spectacular appearance of these buzzing insects. The harmonic merging of Broods XIII and XIX promises to produce a natural symphony, unlike anything we've seen before.

Floyd W. Shockley, an entomologist and collections manager at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, explains the significance of the imminent cicada emergence. As the two broods prepare for their synchronized appearance, Shockley predicts that billions of cicadas will cover the United States. To put this staggering figure into context, if these one-inch-long insects were arranged side by side, they would span an incredible 15,782,828 miles.

Looking forward: A humbling perspective on nature's timelines

As the nation excitedly awaits this entomological extravaganza, entomologist Floyd W. Shockley offers a sobering surprise. "Nobody alive today will see it happen again," Shockley tells The New York Times. The awareness that after 2024, cicadas will not coordinate their emergence cycles for another 221 years adds a profound layer to the significance of this natural occurrence, reminding us of the cyclical and awe-inspiring nature of our surroundings.

