What Is The 'Soft Guy Era' Trend On TikTok? Viral 'Drizzle Drizzle' Explained

There is a new wave in TikTok, and it’s called the ‘soft guy era.’ Some people see this as a movement against entitled attitudes in the dating scene with women demanding financial stability from their partners. Nonetheless, what really is the soft guy era that has gone viral over the internet?

What Is the ‘Soft Guy Era’?

The cracked concept of the soft guy era came up after the soft girl era which gained momentum on TikTok in 2023 when many ladies decided to abandon the idea of being a ‘girlboss’ and instead chose stress-free living, self-care and finding someone who could support them financially. It was criticized by others as another reinforcement of patriarchy.

Lately, parody video creators @scarfacemark and @lil.goodiee have been uploading videos referring to themselves as members of the soft guy era.

In these skits, they make fun of those so-called privileged females who refuse to date men without material wealth. But in the ‘soft guy era’, they involve seeking partners who can support them and nurture them, which is contradictory to the traditional gender roles.

Meaning of ‘drizzle drizzle’

One common phrase used in these soft guy era videos is ‘drizzle drizzle,’ which is meant to mock another popular line ‘sprinkle sprinkle.’

Originating from YouTuber Leticia Padua, ‘sprinkle sprinkle’ was just a light-hearted saying comparable to phrases like ‘bless your heart’ or ‘right back at you’.

Now men use ‘drizzle drizzle’ as a funny reference, inserting the same into comedic monologues.

How is ‘Soft Guy Era’ discussed online?

Since April began, on TikTok there has been an influx of content related to this phenomenon called the Soft Guy Era. Such videos usually take a humoristic approach displaying fictional situations where men struggle due to broke women who do not want to contribute money towards dates.

Others however argue that it represents a real response to what they believe is an entitlement attitude in modern dating. Women have also joined the conversation, with some supporting the soft guy era as a positive way to address toxic aspects of feminism, while others criticize it for perpetuating gender stereotypes.

At TikTok and YouTube level, debates on this move vary between comedy and controversy mirroring the larger conversations about gender expectations in relationships.

The soft guy era is thus a playful yet thought-provoking reaction to the evolving dynamics of dating culture. As a result, it can either be perceived as satirical or as an argument about gender, privilege, and digital age relationships which are changing.

