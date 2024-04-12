Several nations, including China, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, have seen an increase in the number of cases of whooping cough, a severe and extremely contagious form of cough. According to reports, 32,000 cases of whooping cough were reported in China in the first two months of 2024. It has increased by 20 times since the same time last year.

What is Whooping cough?

Bacteria called Bordetella pertussis produce whooping cough, a highly contagious sickness that affects the respiratory system. The "whooping" sound the patient makes when coughing gives rise to the term for it. It is very serious in infants, and if left untreated, can result in pneumonia and even death.

When an infected individual coughs or sneezes, droplets from that person can infect the other person. After attaching to the mucous lining of the throat, it releases toxins that destroy hair-like projections. This results in acute coughing episodes and airway irritation. Breathing becomes difficult as a result.

Symptoms of whooping cough

Low-grade fever and symptoms similar to a cold are present at first. The cough becomes more severe and eventually produces a "whooping" sound. These episodes may continue for some time and result in vomiting. A whooping sound might not occur in newborns or early children, but sleep apnea could.

Treatment

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent whooping cough in humans. DTaP and Tdap are the two immunizations that shield kids from whooping cough.

Keeping up with cleanliness and appropriate sanitation is the second most significant form of protection. This involves routinely washing your hands, especially after sneezing or coughing. When sneezing or coughing, one must also cover their mouth and nose.

It is always advisable to get checked out by a doctor and to take the antibiotic prescribed by the physician if symptoms appear. Furthermore, when ill, it is essential to get enough rest in bed.

In China, infants receiving free vaccinations are typically administered a combination dose that also guards against tetanus and diphtheria. There are two vaccines available in the United States: one is for children under the age of seven, and the other is for adults above seven. Infants receive vaccinations on a regular basis in the UK, but the Philippines has issued a warning about a possible shortage by May.

