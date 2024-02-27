Fortunately, Niantic is taking a close look at Pokemon Go's future as the most recent event, Road to Sinnoh, is now in the past and the Timeless Travels season is almost over.

Pokemon Go's new season to arrive soon

With an announcement, Niantic revealed the launch date for the next season. In a post on X, the official Pokemon Go account gave eager players their first look at World of Wonders and a quick peek at what appeared to be the return of UItra Wormholes. The uncommon animals known as Ultra Beasts, which were first found in the Alola region of Pokemon Sun and Moon, are currently widely available in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon GO Season of Timeless Travel started on December 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. local time, and will end on March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Hisuian Samurott, Hisuian Typhlosion, and Hisuian Decidueye made their debuts, with the main goal being to include pocket monsters that were initially found in Hisui.



In the next few days, Niantic is expected to provide additional information regarding the theme, and what the upcoming season will hold. Nidorino is seen walking around idly at the start of the 15-second brief announcement video. Then Butterfree, Pidgeot, and Dragonite can be seen flying around in the scene. Upon the arrival of a player, an oddity resembling the wormhole that allows Ultra Beasts to emerge appears in the sky.

The video doesn't reveal much, but it seems like the wormhole refers to the new Ultra Beasts that will be making their Pokemon GO debut. As of right now, we have Guzzlord, Xurkitree, Celesteela, Pheromosa, Kartana, and Buzzwole. The Ultra Beasts that are still awaiting their in-game releases are Poipole, Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon.



As of right now, none of this is confirmed. We'll have to hold off till the creators formally announce something. Stay tuned to find out about the forthcoming Season of World of Wonders.

