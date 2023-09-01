Where did Neeraj Chopra finish in Diamond League? Javelin thrower misses out on Gold, targeting Asiad next

Just one week after becoming the new world champion, India’s Neeraj Chopra came in second in the men's javelin throw competition at the Zurich Diamond League 2023 in Switzerland on Friday. Chopra's best throw measured 85.71 meters; Jakub Vadlejch, who won the bronze medal at the World Championships, won the gold with 85.86 meters; and German athlete Julian Weber finished third with 85.04 meters.

The result also put a halt to Neeraj Chopra's winning streak for the year 2023. The Indian javelin throw prodigy had won the Diamond League legs in Doha and Lausanne before winning a historic gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest before he arrived at the Zurich tournament.

Neeraj Chopra ends up in second position after three fouls

Neeraj, who is currently the Olympic champion, made three throws that were valid (80.79 meters, 85.22 meters, and 85.71 meters), but his other three were fouls. Speaking after his competition, Neeraj said that he was in decent physical shape overall but was feeling a bit worn out from the World Championships in Budapest, where he won gold. Prior to Thursday, he had not lost all season. With 23 points from three meets, he earned a spot in the Diamond League championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Post-match, Chopra spoke about his performance saying, “I feel very good now because everyone is a little tired after the World Championships. We gave our 100 percent there (in Budapest), but for this competition here my focus was to just stay healthy.”

Neeraj targets the Asian Games and Eugene Diamond League

He competed in just two events before taking home the gold at the Worlds in Budapest. He won both the Diamond League event in Doha on May 5 and Lausanne on June 30. The Asian Games and Eugene Diamond League are Neeraj's two upcoming major leagues, and he noted that staying fit for both is his main priority.

There is not much time between two important competitions: the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, from September 10 to 25, and the Eugene Diamond League in the United States from September 16 to 17. Chopra is concentrating on staying in shape for the crucial Olympics next year as well as for this current season.

Neeraj says, "Before the Asian Games, there is the Eugene Diamond League finals and there is very little time available. There is plenty of travel involved followed by time difference so the focus is on doing well at both competitions and remaining injury free. It is important to remain healthy and fit so as to start work on the next season quickly and in good condition.”

