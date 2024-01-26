Amy and Ano are identical twins who were separated from their mother shortly after birth and sold to different families. Years later, they met one other by coincidence through a TV talent show and a TikTok video.

Their story highlights a bigger issue in Georgia, as the sisters are among thousands of babies who were taken from hospitals and sold, some as recently as 2005. Amy Khvitia and Ano Sartania traveled from Georgia to Germany, where they finally met their birth mother and began to piece together their story.

How Amy Khvitia and Ano Sartania met?

The story of how they met begins when the two were twelve years old. Amy Khvitia was at her godmother's house near the Black Sea watching her favorite TV show, Georgia's Got Talent, when she noticed a girl performing the jive who looked exactly like her.

She says, "Everyone was calling my mum and asking: 'Why is Amy dancing under another name?'" Amy mentioned it to her family, but they dismissed it saying, "Everyone has a doppelganger." Seven years later, in November 2021, Amy uploaded a TikTok video of herself with blue hair getting her brows pierced.

Ano Sartania, a 19-year-old from Tbilisi, received the video from a friend two hundred miles (320 kilometers) away. She thought it was "cool that she looks like me"

Ano tried to find the girl with the pierced brow online but was unable, so she posted the video on a university WhatsApp group to see if anyone could assist. Someone who knew Amy noticed the message and connected with her on Facebook.

Amy recognized Ano as the girl she'd watched on Georgia's Got Talent years before. "I have been looking for you for so long!" she wrote. "Me, too," Ano answered. Both quickly realized something was wrong when they discovered they were both born in the now-defunct Kirtskhi maternity facility in western Georgia. According to birth certificates, their birthdays were a few weeks apart, indicating that they could not be sisters or even twins.

It felt as if they were solving a puzzle together. "Every time I learned something new about Ano, things got stranger," Amy Khvitia explained after meeting with Ano Sartania. "It was like gazing in the mirror; the same face and voice. "I am her and she is me," Amy Khvitia said, while Ano Sartania added, "I don't like hugs, but I hugged her."

Following the meeting, they decided to confront their families, and for the first time, they discovered that they had been adopted independently, just a few weeks apart in 2002.

Ano Sartania told reporters that she was "angry and upset with my family, but I just wanted the difficult conversations to be over so that we could all move on." The twins eventually discovered that their birth mother had become ill after giving birth and had fallen into a coma. When she woke up, hospital workers informed her that the infants had died shortly after birth, she said.

