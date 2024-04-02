TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to homicide.

Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina attorney who was convicted in a major trial last year for the murder of his wife and son, received a 40-year prison sentence on Monday for financial offenses.

Who is Alex Murdaugh?

Murdaugh, a 55-year-old man from a well-known family of lawyers, is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife Maggie and son Paul, 22, at their hunting estate in June 2021. Prior to this, he pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges and admitted to stealing millions from his law firm's clients. As a result, he was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Murdaugh faced federal charges for plotting to carry out bank and wire fraud, along with money laundering, during his recent court appearance in South Carolina. Although he is currently serving a 27-year prison term, District Judge Richard Gergel has now handed him a 40-year sentence behind bars.

In September, following his guilty plea to the federal charges, Adair Boroughs, Murdaugh's attorney, stated that the client's "financial crimes were extensive, brazen, and callous." The reason prosecutors are requesting a heavier sentence for Murdaugh is because FBI agents believe he is lying about what happened to the $6 million he stole and whether an unidentified lawyer assisted him in his illegal operations.

The prosecution claims they are still looking into who may have assisted Murdaugh in stealing the money and wants to keep many of the FBI statements under wraps. They claim that disclosing the information would endanger a grand jury inquiry that is currently underway.

Murdaugh denied killing his wife and son

Last year, people from all over the United States and beyond were tuned into Murdaugh's televised murder trial that lasted for three weeks. It was revealed through evidence from his son's cell phone that Murdaugh was the only person present at the estate's dog kennels just moments before Paul and Maggie were fatally shot.

Shockingly, Maggie was killed using an assault weapon. While Murdaugh admitted to embezzling millions of dollars from his law firm's clients to support his addiction to opiates, he vehemently denied any involvement in the murders of his wife and younger son.

