Lamor Miller-Whitehead, an infamous pastor from Brooklyn, is famous for two things: his ostentatious show of wealth and his recent legal issues. The Manhattan federal court found the Brooklyn preacher for his ostentatious luxury belongings, guilty on Monday of deceiving a parishioner and attempting to extort a company while bragging about his connections to Mayor Eric Adams.

Lamor Whitehead found guilty of extortion and fraud

The 45-year-old Mr. Whitehead was found guilty on five counts, including lying to the FBI, attempting extortion, and wire fraud. Prosecutors claimed that Mr. Whitehead, who had previously been found guilty of identity theft, had exaggerated his relationship with the mayor and had lied to and threatened to force his victims into giving him money.

Bishop Whitehead forced his parishioners to give him money

According to the government, Mr. Whitehead convinced Pauline Anderson, a parishioner, to spend roughly $90,000 of her retirement funds with him. He then used the money on Foot Locker and Louis Vuitton purchases as well as auto payments. Additional accusations concern his dealings with Bronx-based car body business owner Brandon Belmonte. Prosecutors claimed that Mr. Whitehead attempted to coerce Mr. Belmonte into giving him a $500,000 loan by promising access to Mr. Adams.

According to the indictment, Whitehead also made false claims, claiming FBI investigators he only had one phone when in fact he had two. The maximum punishment for each count is 20 years, except for the false statements count, which has a maximum term of 5 years.

In March 2024, a jury found Whitehead guilty on all counts. July 1 is Whitehead's scheduled sentencing date; he might spend decades behind bars.

About Lamor Whitehead

Whitehead was born in 1978. He says he is the son of Arthur Miller, Jr., who died in police custody after a traffic stop; however, the website of his surviving family states that Arthur Miller, Jr. only had one son, who was 12 years old at the time of his father's murder.

At New York Theological Seminary, Whitehead finished his education. He has a degree of completion in Ministry in Human Services from Nyack College-accredited Theological Institution of Rising Hope Inc. Along with being a professional marriage and funeral officiant, he holds a license as a chaplain in New York State.

Miller-Whitehead has a troubled past. He was found guilty in 2008 of orchestrating a large-scale fraud operation and was sentenced to Sing Sing prison. After being freed, though, he became an acclaimed and charismatic leader and established the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries.

