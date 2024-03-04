Who is Camryn Herriage? Social media influencer critically injured in hit-and-run crash; fundraiser launched

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a hit-and-run car crash resulting in critical injuries and loss of life.

Beloved social media influencer Camryn Herriage, 23, is fighting for her life in a Texas hospital after a tragic hit-and-run accident killed her friend and critically injured her, as per the New York Post. Here's everything we know about her story.

The tragic incident

Camryn Herriage, a recent Texas Tech University graduate, was involved in a tragic car accident on February 11, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. The incident occurred as Herriage, her roommate Sara House, and three other friends were waiting at a stoplight.

A Ford pickup truck collided with their vehicle, causing a pile-up only two blocks from Herriage's apartment. While Herriage and her friends were rushed to a nearby hospital, Sara House tragically died in the crash.

The alleged hit-and-run driver, 27-year-old Carmen Guerrero, attempted to flee on foot. Witnesses said Guerrero was "extremely intoxicated" at the time of the crash.

Police were able to locate Guerrero, who had left her wallet in the abandoned truck, and she is now facing multiple charges, including manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is currently held in the Dallas County Jail, awaiting further legal proceedings.

Camryn Herriage's battle for recovery

Camryn Herriage was severely injured in the crash, with a torn aorta, a broken C1 vertebra, brain swelling, bleeding, and more than 20 other fractures throughout her body. She is still on a ventilator in the intensive care unit and has undergone several surgeries to treat her injuries.

Despite her enormous challenges, Herriage has been remarkable in her quest for recovery. Her family, including her sister Casie Campanello, has been by her side throughout this challenging time, waiting anxiously for her to wake up.

In response to Camryn Herriage's critical condition and the financial strain put on her family, a fundraiser has been launched to help with her ongoing medical expenses.

The fundraiser, organized by her best friend, Savonnah Payne, at her mother's request, Shirley Herriage, aims to help alleviate some of Camryn's financial burden as she continues her long recovery. With medical bills piling up and the family relying on commission-based income, the community's assistance is critical during this difficult time.

