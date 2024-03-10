Who is Emily Baeza? Everything about Whittier college alum as she celebrates her work in Oscar-nominated American Fiction

Emily Baeza, a proud Whittier College alumna, has emerged as a shining star in the film industry with her recent contribution to the Oscar-nominated film American Fiction as per Whittier Daily News. Baeza was raised in Montebello, California, and her passion for storytelling and desire for meaningful representation in media drove her to success.

Her high school teacher encouraged her to apply to Whittier College, and the Whittier Scholars Program became her academic home. She created a one-of-a-kind educational path by combining her passions for journalism, creative writing, and environmental science.

From Whittier to Hollywood

During her time at Whittier College, Baeza honed her collaboration and empathy skills, which she later used in her film career. “A large part of my experience at Whittier revolved around collaboration and empathy,” she said. After graduation, she joined City Year, an educational nonprofit dedicated to empowering students in high-need communities.

This experience broadened her horizons in marketing and filmmaking, inspiring her to pursue a master's degree in civic media at Emerson College.

Baeza is passionate about ensuring that everyone's voices are heard and represented in movies. She belongs to Women in Film and Video New England, showing her commitment to diversity in storytelling.

Her role as the second assistant director of American Fiction showed her ability to bring together diverse groups of people and organize everything efficiently. This emphasizes the importance of learning from multiple areas rather than just one.

Making waves in Hollywood

American Fiction, set in Boston and based on the novel Erasure, explores issues of identity and representation in the media. Baeza's on-set responsibilities included ensuring that filming schedules ran smoothly and overseeing the cast's well-being. “I got to work closely with the cast – often being the first person to greet them and send them off each day,” she said.

Her commitment to creating a collaborative environment and promoting diversity aided the film's success. “It’s because I have that ability to see across many different departments that I feel like it really helps my work now,” she said.

The nomination of American Fiction for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, represents a historic moment in Baeza's budding career. Her tears of joy at hearing the news reflect her enthusiasm and dedication to her craft.

Notably, Baeza expressed excitement over Sterling K. Brown and Jeffrey Wright's nominations, recognizing their talent and contributions to the film.

Advice for aspiring filmmakers and career changers

Reflecting on her journey, Baeza provides valuable advice to aspiring filmmakers and those considering a career change. She talks about setting clear goals and putting them into being while acknowledging the difficulties of overcoming self-doubt along the way. Baeza sheds light on networking and remaining open to new learning opportunities, as well as the film industry's supportive community.

As Emily Baeza celebrates her success with American Fiction, she remains focused on ensuring that everyone's stories are heard. Her journey from Whittier College to Hollywood shows that if you keep working hard and believing in yourself, you can accomplish your goals. She hopes to inspire other filmmakers to never give up and to continue pushing for diversity and inclusion in their stories.

