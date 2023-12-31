Who is Hasnain Lehri? Exploring the life and career of Dubai Bling Season 2 star

Hasnain Lehri, a Pakistani actor and model, gained recognition through his captivating performances in popular Pakistani soap operas like Pehli Si Mohabbat and Dilruba. His stardom reached new heights when he made a surprising appearance in episode 7 of Dubai Bling Season 2, a reality show streaming on Netflix. Lehri's unanticipated visit during LJ's performance led to an unexpected proposal to co-star Loujain Adada in the season's finale.

Early life and career journey

Hailing from Quetta, Pakistan, Hasnain Lehri was born on February 28, 1989. His childhood fascination with fashion led him to pursue modeling and acting. Recognized for his talent by a talent scout in his hometown, Lehri swiftly rose to fame in Pakistan's fashion scene. He speaks Urdu, Pashto, and English fluently, showcasing his diverse linguistic abilities.

After completing his education at the University of Balochistan, Lehri delved into Pakistan's fashion and entertainment industry. He became a sought-after model, appearing in prestigious fashion campaigns and walking the runways for esteemed brands like Ali Xeeshan, HSY, and Deepak Perwani. His acting journey commenced with the soap opera Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, followed by acclaimed performances in Dilruba and Pehli Si Mohabbat.

Achievements and philanthropic pursuits

Lehri's talent has been celebrated with prestigious accolades, winning the Lux Style Award an astounding five times, a remarkable feat in Pakistan's entertainment industry. Beyond his artistic endeavors, he co-founded his luxury fashion brand, Lehri & Co., diversifying his contributions to the industry.

A testament to his altruistic spirit, Lehri actively engages in philanthropic activities. He passionately supports initiatives providing clean drinking water to underprivileged communities and contributes to the establishment of schools and orphanages in rural areas.

The pillar of the community

Hasnain Lehri has etched his name not only in the entertainment world but also in the hearts of admirers. His commitment to philanthropy and dedication to uplifting communities exemplifies his strong bond with his homeland.

With a reported net worth of $5 million, Lehri's multifaceted journey as an artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist stands as an inspiration, solidifying his position as a star with a commendable legacy.

