Watch: Superstar Rajinikanth arrives with family in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala

Superstar Rajinikanth along with his wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter, Aishwarya has arrived in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities. Read on.

By Pavaman Suraj
Published on Mar 03, 2024  |  01:13 PM IST |  410
Superstar Rajinikanth arrives with family in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala
Rajinikanth reaches Jamnagar with wife Latha, daughter for Anant-Radhika pre-wedding gala (PC: Viral Bhayani)

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Superstar Rajinikanth along with his family arrived at Jamnagar ahead of the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The Superstar arrived at the venue with his wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth sported a casual look with a blue T-shirt and a sling bag, while his wife Latha also opted for a comfortable traditional look. Aishwarya went for a cozy look with blue jeans, a graphic sweatshirt and sneakers.


About The Author
Pavaman Suraj

A wannabe programmer, with a full-time passion for cinema, Pavaman writes for breakfast, reads for lunch and watches a

...

Credits: Viral Bhayani
