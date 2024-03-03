Watch: Superstar Rajinikanth arrives with family in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Superstar Rajinikanth along with his family arrived at Jamnagar ahead of the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The Superstar arrived at the venue with his wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth sported a casual look with a blue T-shirt and a sling bag, while his wife Latha also opted for a comfortable traditional look. Aishwarya went for a cozy look with blue jeans, a graphic sweatshirt and sneakers.

