Who is Leslie Gehret? Repeat DUI Offender Receives Lengthy Prison Sentence For Fatal Crash Causing 2 Lives

Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to a tragic death.

In July 2023, a drunk driver, Leslie Gehret, who is also a serial DUI offender, was sentenced on Friday to more than two decades by Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Andrew A. Bain. The sentencing comes after the deaths of a father and son in Florida’s Orange County through an accident caused by her drunk driving. While this ruling brought some closure to the affected family concerning the death of their loved ones, it highlights the impact that irresponsible behavior can have while behind the steering wheel.

Who is Leslie Gehret?

Leslie Gehret, now aged forty-one (41), faced charges including two counts of DUI Manslaughter as she entered her plea. According to PEOPLE, the guilty verdict followed her actions leading to the death of Jakob Lloyd, who at that time was 19 years old, as well as his father Shane Lloyd, aged 50 years, in July 2023.

The result was that she crashed into them causing both vehicles to overturn, killing both men instantly in what became one of Orange County’s most tragic accidents.

Reckless actions lead to fatal consequences

Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd's losses are hard to fathom especially when their loved ones realize it could have been avoided completely.

As per PEOPLE, Shane, along with his son Jakob, were on campus at the University for orientation last week where Jakob is planning to begin majoring in forensic chemistry. However, life took a drastic turn for him with tragedy hitting home courtesy of the carelessness exhibited by Gehret on the road.

This intensified issues related to impaired driving where she had been apprehended in July 2022 on DUI charges in which she lost her driving license.

Gehret defied this and resumed driving on July 29, 2023, which had disastrous results. She was coming from a vitamin shop and after crossing a red light, Gehret’s car collided with another one leading to the Lloyd family swerving into a nearby ditch and rolling over severally.

Justice served, but lives changed

After the incident, Gehret’s traveling speed clocked at 87-94 mph which was way beyond legal limits. Gehret only suffered minor injuries that did not harm her in any serious manner; while both Shane and Jakob Lloyd ‘succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.’

Five hours following the accident, it was determined on the basis of blood tests that Gehret’s alcohol content exceeded the legal limit thus casting doubt over her reasoning capacity. The sentence given to Leslie Gehret for more than 20 years is a somber reminder about what drunk-driving can cause in our lives, as reported by PEOPLE.

This does not undo or compensate for any hurt caused by Mrs. Gehret, especially towards her victims. The death of Jakob Lloyd (19) and his father Shane Llyod (50) is a tragic event in Orange County that should always remind us that we need to drive soberly so as to avoid such broken hearts again.

