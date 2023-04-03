Who is Mitchelle Blair? 10 things to know about the mother who murdered her kids

Mitchelle Blair, a mother of four from Detroit, Michigan, killed two of her children and stuffed them in the freezer for years. The police found out about the crime in 2015 when the 35-year-old was evicted from her apartment for not paying rent. Continue reading to know more about what happened and a few facts about the mother who became a murderer.

10 things to know about Mitchelle Blair

1) Crew's arrival

It was when a crew from the 36th District Court went inside Blair's apartment and began taking out the furniture that they found bodies inside the deep freezer. Located in the living room, the freezer was the host of not just the frozen body of a teenage girl wrapped in a plastic bag but also the body of a boy underneath her.

2) Mitchelle Blair's response

On being questioned about the crime, Blair replied that her children were turning into "demons" so she decided to kill them and that she would do it again.

3) Sexual molestation by the children

The mother alleged that the two children she killed were sexually molesting her younger son. As per reports, in August 2012, when Blair returned home, she found her youngest son, Matthew, using a doll to sexually stimulate himself. When she questioned him about it, he replied that his older brother, Stephen, often abused him sexually. This angered her and she confronted her older son.

4) Pouring hot water on private parts

When Blair asked Stephen if he tried to molest Matthew, he confessed that he did. Enraged, she started to kick and punch him before strangling him to death. She even poured hot water on Stephen's private organs to make the torture worse.

5) Starving Stoni and beating her to death

Nine months after Stephen's death, Mitchelle Blair found out that her daughter Stoni was also molesting Matthew. She starved her and beat her to death in May 2013. Blair claimed that she wanted to turn herself in, but because Matthew did not want to live without his mother, she simply stuffed the bodies inside the freezer.

6) Charges against Blair

Blair was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life imprisonment in June 2015. Currently, she is serving her sentence at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township, Michigan.

7) Lack of regret and remarks

While she was at court, Blair said that she'd do it again if she had to. "I don't care what anybody think, she had to go, period. When I say he's got closure, he got it. I know exactly what he was feeling. I knew what he was feeling because that's exactly how I used to feel," she said about the crime she committed.

8) Documentary about the incident

Investigation Discovery's true-crime series Evil Lives Here featured Blair's story in an episode titled I Made It Out Alive. It aired on January 29, 2023.

9) Impression of the neighbors

Blaire's neighbors described her as being quite calm and composed "with a good heart."

10) Crimes in prison

As per reports, Mitchelle Blair had accumulated around 28 misconducts by March 2017. She was accused of assaulting and spitting on prisoners, using cans to throw urine and feces at correction officers, and even hitting police personnel. Because of her conduct, Blaire was sentenced to an additional 38 months to five years.