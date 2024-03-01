TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Rinky Chakma, the winner of Miss India Tripura in 2017, tragically passed away at the age of 28. She had bravely fought cancer for two years before losing her battle with the disease. Chakma's struggle with cancer started in 2022.

Miss India organization express their sadness at Rinky Chalma's loss

On social media, Femina Miss India sent a statement expressing their profound sadness at Ms. Chakma's loss and calling her "a force to be reckoned with, embodying grace and purpose." The post read, "Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. May her soul find eternal peace. Rinky, your legacy of purpose and beauty will forever be remembered. You will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing you."

Rinky Chakma revealed her cancer diagnosis on Instagram

Chakma shared details of her difficult journey on Instagram last month, two years after receiving a cancer diagnosis. She added that she didn't want to disclose her health to anyone and that she had been struggling on her own for a time. She believed she could overcome and recover on her own.

Femina reported that in 2022, Chakma, who had previously appeared as Miss India Tripura, received a breast cancer diagnosis. When the cancer spread, invading her head and lungs and taking the form of a brain tumor, what had at first appeared to be an easily defeated enemy turned dangerous. Later, according to Femina's reports, her health declined and she was unable to continue undergoing chemotherapy.

In her post, she also talked about taking donations after the treatment drained her family's savings. Because of the weakening effect of her therapies, she asked for texts rather than calls. She also asked for prayers from everyone and sent love and healing.

Chakma was brought to the intensive care unit at Max Hospital in Saket, Delhi, on February 22. Since her health was critical, she was put on ventilator support. Regretfully, the aggressive malignancy rapidly deteriorated her lungs, which ultimately caused her death.

