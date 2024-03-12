Who is Sarma Melngailis? All about American chef and businesswoman as she reveals Autism diagnosis at 51

Sarma Melngailis, a well-known American chef and businesswoman, has recently revealed an important aspect of her life at the age of 51: her autism diagnosis, as per PEOPLE. This revelation sheds light on her tumultuous journey, which included both professional success and personal struggles.

Sarma Melngailis: Early life and career

Melngailis was born in the United States on September 10, 1972, and raised in Newton, Massachusetts, where her mother, a professional chef, instilled in her a passion for food. After earning degrees in economics and business from the University of Pennsylvania, she worked in the corporate world before pursuing her culinary dreams.

Melngailis co-founded Pure Food and Wine in New York City, an upscale raw food restaurant that received critical acclaim. Along with her ventures, she established One Lucky Duck, a successful juice and takeaway retail store, cementing her reputation as a culinary trailblazer.

Melngailis struggled with personal issues and legal battles despite her professional success. In 2016, she made headlines when she was arrested in Tennessee with her then-husband, Anthony Strangis, on charges of grand larceny and fraud.

She said, "I had people yelling at me, calling me a criminal, telling me I should be rotting in jail, that I should be ashamed of myself, and that I'm a horrible, disgusting and stupid person." The tumultuous period overshadowed her professional and personal life, prompting public scrutiny and introspection.

Revelation of autism diagnosis

In the midst of all the chaos, Sarma Melngailis made an important discovery: she discovered she had autism at the age of 51. This diagnosis helped her understand why she always struggled with social situations, feeling overwhelmed by too much sensory input and missing social cues.

It explained why she was occasionally taken advantage of and struggled to interact with others. It was like a lightbulb moment, allowing her to make sense of things she had been puzzled about for years.

With her newfound self-awareness, Sarma Melngailis embarks on a journey to feel better and discover more about herself. She frequently discusses autism and how it affects people, hoping to help others understand and be kinder. She hopes that by sharing her story and speaking up, she can inspire others to face their own challenges with courage and strength.

