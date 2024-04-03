Who Was Kate Kaufling? All About The University Of Kentucky Dancer Who Passed Away At 20 After Cancer Battle

Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to the tragic death.

Kate Kaufling, a vibrant dancer and dedicated student, passed away at the age of 20 after a valiant fight against bone cancer. The University of Kentucky community is grieving one of its own. Here is an insight into the life of an incredible young woman who never gave up and touched many hearts.

A brave journey

In June 2023, Kate was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, which is mainly found in teenagers. She did not let this dampen her spirits but faced it with much courage and grace; this would take the form of a brave journey.

Kate’s indomitable spirit was evident throughout her fierce battle to inspire everyone who knew her. As part of the UK Dance Team and a committed student at the College of Nursing, Kate left a remarkable impression on both her peers and mentors.

Her friends described Kate as ‘such a ray of sunshine,’ alluding to her infectious smile that could light up any room she entered, such that everyone loved her teammates as they looked forward to seeing their trainers.

While describing the character of the late Kate, UK Dance Team head coach Dawn Walters commented, “Kate was a joy to coach and to be around. Her smile could light up a room and she was beloved by all of her UKDT teammates.”

A legacy of love and inspiration

Despite having cancer, Kate never gave up on her studies and kept excelling academically. Her resilience and dedication to education attest to her strong, unbreakable willpower.

“In addition to being a talented dancer, Kate was also an amazing student in the College of Nursing, who took her academics very seriously,” expressed Sandy Bell, UK Executive Associate Athletics Director, who continued by saying something amazing about how she managed it all when they went through the cancer treatments.

He says, “even during her cancer treatments, Kate kept up with her studies, setting an amazing example for her teammates.”

Forever remembered

Kate’s legacy is one filled with love and inspiration that will always be remembered by the people who were close to her.

In a heartfelt social media tribute, Kate’s twin sister Abbey said that she was her ‘safe space in human form’; this meant that there was more than just living together; they were building memories to cherish forever.

Taking social media as a platform to express her feelings, Abby wrote, “As heartbroken as I am right now, I can say I have the best guardian angel in all of heaven. I can’t wait to squeeze you forever again one day. you and me forever Kate.”

Beginning of a new chapter

In her last Instagram post, Kate talked of going through cancer and thanked all of those who supported and loved her all through the ordeal.

Despite what she went through, she never lost hope and continued staying positive about life, embracing every bit of it wholeheartedly.

“Embrace your friends who treat you no differently because you’re ill. Thank God everyday for everything around you. Today I’m proud to share I’m officially done with chemotherapy and ready for a better chapter of my life to begin,” posted Kate.

As much as we mourn Kate’s loss, let us also celebrate an incredible heritage of bravery and love she left behind, which epitomizes resilience.

