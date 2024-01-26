Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Masuimi Max, an actress and model who appeared in major magazines such as Playboy and Maxim, has passed away at 45. Emergency personnel responded to an early morning call and discovered the popular model's body in her Las Vegas-area home.

She was discovered dead on the scene, but authorities do not suspect foul play. According to TMZ, the investigation is still underway. Further information remains unclear, leaving friends and fans to mourn. Many fans took to social media to mourn the loss of the iconic model.

Who was Masuimi Max?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Max started modeling in 2000. Her career has included appearances in a variety of popular magazines, including Bizarre Magazine, Playboy, Maxim, Alt Magazine, and many others. Max's pictures with Playboy increased her reputation and she became quite popular. Max also attended multiple events at the infamous Playboy Mansion for a decade, from the late 2000s to the early 2010s.

Max also ventured into acting, but her credits included largely B-list films such as Cornman: American Vegetable Hero and Giantess Battle Attack. She also had an uncredited appearance in xXx: State of the Union, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ice Cube, as the girlfriend of Zeke, rapper Xzibit's character.

Advertisement

In her more recent career, she has maintained the scandalous character of her art while incorporating a very alternative and rock image. Masuimi was frequently seen hanging out with musicians in the Las Vegas region, drinking and having fun.

The star was supposed to perform at a Vegas Chaos anniversary party at The Dive Bar on January 27. The show advertised performances by Masuimi, Ali, Z Diaboli, and Liilipher. It is currently unknown whether the event will proceed without Masuimi.

ALSO READ: Charles Osgood passes away at 91: Taking a look back at the veteran TV host's life and career