Who Was Mohammed Abdul Arfath? Indian Student Whose Parents Received A Ransom Call Found Dead In Ohio

Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to the tragic death.

An Indian student from Hyderabad, India, a 25 years old man named Mohammed Abdul Arfath, tragically died in Cleveland Ohio after almost three weeks of being missing.

Arfath’s parents went through an unimaginable ordeal as they received a call asking for ransom before their son could be returned safely. The notorious criminals, if not given the money, stated that they were going to sell one of his kidneys. In spite of all their anguish and fright, Arfath’s family called the police and asked for help from the Indian embassy in New York.

A glimmer of hope diminished

For some time after Mohammed disappeared, his relatives held on desperately to hope with words from the Indian Consulate General stating that his friends were seeking him.

But it was on the day before Eid that their hopes were dashed when news broke out that he had passed away. The heart-broken family still thought perhaps their dear son and brother would be found alive and returned home.

A call for justice and closure

One of the family members shared, “We were scared, disoriented and in shock (when the ransom call came in). We went numb and did not know what to do, but we were aware his life was in grave danger. We informed a few relatives living in the US who lodged a police complaint, and we also informed the Consulate in Chicago. Everyone cooperated and they tried to search for him.

“We had also appealed to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to speak to officials in the US to help locate him. We had been fasting and praying for his safe return; we still had hope he would be traced and rescued. Today, we received the shattering news.”

His family, together with friends are calling for justice as investigations around this issue continue. In this regard, the Indian Embassy will work hand in hand with local authorities to find out what led to this tragic event concerning young Abdul Arfath.

Additionally there are plans underway to fly back the corpse of the 25-year-old back to India where he will be accorded his last respects by loved ones.

There is some sense about being vigilant about students’ safety as shown by this tragic tale involving Mohd Abdul Arfath; because it reminds us that we should always have robust support systems in place at such times.

His mourning family is at war with its sorrow having lost an adored brother and son while they continue searching for truths which will bring justice to the event thus maintaining his name and legacy alive.

