Who Was The World's Oldest Man Juan Vicente Perez? Everything To Know About Him As He Passes Away Before 115th Birthday

The world’s oldest man, Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, died at 114. Tributes pour in for his legacy of resilience, family, and faith. Here’s a detailed discussion of how Juan has lived his life.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Apr 05, 2024  |  12:50 AM IST |  328
Key Highlight
  • The world’s oldest man dies weeks before his 115th birthday
  • Juan Vicente Pérez's life epitomizes resilience, marked by devotion to family, hard work

Trigger warning: This article contains reference to death

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, famously known as the oldest living man in the world, breathed his last weeks before he was expected to celebrate his 115th birthday. Freddy Bernal, the governor of Tachira state in Venezuela, where Pérez hailed from, confirmed this sorrowful news according to Guinness World Records.

Juan Pérez’s journey

Born on May 27, 1909, Juan Vicente Pérez Mora was born as the ninth child of ten in a family consisting of Eutiquio del Rosario Pérez Mora and Edelmira Mora. His humility, hard work, and respect for tradition transcend the borders through which his legacy is marked.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Freddy Bernal expressed condolences over Perez's demise while recalling Perez’s optimistic outlook on life and strong attachment to Tachira. 

President Nicolas Maduro also paid tribute to Perez, acknowledging that he had gone into eternity and passing condolences to his family as well as El Cobre Community in Táchira state.

Pérez’s family and wisdom

Pérez’s life symbolized strength and familial commitment. He was a hardworking man who started as a farmhand at just five years old. 

His marriage lasted sixty years with Ediofina del Rosario García, with whom he had eleven children, this resulted in forty-two grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and twelve great-great-grandchildren.

For Perez, age was no obstacle to history-making. In 2019, he became Venezuela's first male supercentenarian at 110, giving simple yet deep advice for a long life, such as hard labor, sleeping early and waking up early, drinking an aguardiente every day, and strongly believing in God.

Perez’s devotion to prayer, immovably rigid work ethic, and unwavering commitment to his family and faith touched the lives of those who knew him. 

As he enters into history books, Juan Vicente Pérez Mora will always be remembered as an eternal light of sagacity, fortitude, and everlasting affection.

ALSO READ: Massive Apple App Store outage: All you need to know

FAQ

What advice did Pérez offer for a long life?
Pérez advised hard work, rest, early nights, a daily glass of aguardiente, and unwavering faith in God.
How many children and grandchildren did Pérez have?
Pérez had 11 children, 42 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
