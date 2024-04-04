Massive Apple App Store outage: All you need to know

A global outage that affected multiple Apple services, such as the App Store, Apple Music, and Apple TV, left users upset all over the world. DownDetector reports that the issue started shortly after 6 p.m. ET and that numerous outage reports were received, indicating a major disruption.

The "Cannot Connect" and “Something went wrong. Please try again” messages appeared when users tried to access the App Store, preventing them from updating or downloading their preferred apps.

Scope of the outage

Not only did the App Store suffer from an outage, but Apple Podcasts, Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Sports, and Apple Fitness+ were among the other vital Apple services that were affected as well.

Users looking to unwind with their favorite shows, music, or workouts after a long day were disappointed by this. The timing couldn't have been worse, coming right after Facebook and WhatsApp had experienced problems earlier in the day.

Fortunately, things didn't get too bad. Nearly all of Apple's services had resumed as of 7:40 p.m. ET. Overall functionality had been restored, although there was still a persistent outage for Apple's Developer ID Notary Service, according to the Apple System Status website.

When they were able to access the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and other services they depend on on a daily basis, users exhaled with relief.

Global impact and user responses

Users from all over the world, including the US, UK, China, India, and Australia, reported having trouble accessing Apple services during the outage. At the height of the disruption in the United States, over 6,400 users reported problems with the App Store, and over 1,000 users reported problems with Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

The scope of the issue was revealed by Downdetector, a tool that tracks outages by compiling status reports from various sources, including users.

Even though the outage inconvenienced a lot of users, Apple responded quickly to fix the problems and got its services back up and running in a short amount of time. The increasing dependence of users on digital services calls for the urgent need for robust systems and prompt response mechanisms to reduce the effects on their daily routines.

