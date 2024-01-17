Why is Google Scaling Back? Global Advertising Team Faces 'Few Hundred' Layoffs Amid Industry Shifts

Google has acknowledged intentions to cut "a few hundred" people from its worldwide advertising team as part of a strategic shift toward adopting artificial intelligence (AI) for efficiency and innovation. This transition demonstrates the internet titan's dedication to leveraging new technology to better help small and medium-sized businesses who advertise on its platform as per NDTV.

Optimizing support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

The job layoffs mostly target the "large customer" sales staff, with the goal of simplifying operations and improving assistance for small and medium-sized businesses advertising on Google. This endeavor is part of a larger plan to make the platform more accessible and usable for businesses of all sizes.

Google's restructuring plan also calls for the development of its small business advertising teams. The firm expects that this expansion will not only streamline its operations but also result in greater hiring throughout the year. Google hopes to strengthen its position as the go-to platform for businesses wanting to advertise online by increasing assistance for small enterprises.

Silent on generative AI amidst industry disruption

Notably lacking from Google's official statement is any mention of generative AI, a technology that is transforming a variety of industries, including advertising. While the business stays tight-lipped about this, industry experts believe Google's recent focus on AI tools for retail through its cloud computing subsidiary signals a greater company-wide adoption of generative AI technology.

Last week, Google's cloud computing division introduced new AI capabilities to help businesses personalize online shopping experiences, modernize processes, and transform in-store technology rollouts. According to the statement, 80 percent of US merchants believe the deployment of generative AI is crucial. Carrie Tharp, Google Cloud's Vice President of Strategic Industries, stressed the rapid advancement of generative AI, describing it as a vital capacity in the technological environment.

The newly launched Google AI tools for retailers contain features such as integrating virtual agents in websites or mobile applications to deliver tailored support and suggestions to consumers. Additionally, Google AI is being used to evaluate product photos and develop improved product descriptions, hence improving product discoverability in online searches.

Navigating past challenges: Google's forward momentum

This effort toward AI integration follows Google's significant staff decrease of over 12,000 people last year, accounting for around 6% of its workforce. The downsizing was linked to economic problems such as inflation and increased interest rates. Since then, Google has made substantial investments in generative AI technologies, demonstrating the company's agility and endurance in the face of industry change.

As Google rethinks its advertising strategy and embraces the revolutionary power of AI, the restructure of its worldwide advertising division demonstrates the company's dedication to being at the forefront of technical innovation. By aligning its personnel with the industry's changing demands, Google positions itself to traverse the shifting terrain of online advertising while maintaining its role as a digital industry leader.

