On April 22, Earth Day is observed each year. Every year, people throughout the world commemorate Earth Day to show support for environmental conservation. Earth Day serves as a global reminder to people of the value of environmental sustainability and conservation, inspiring action on behalf of a healthier planet and a better future. The day promotes a strong bond with nature and increases awareness while spurring action.

World Earth Day 2024: Theme, History, and Significance

Theme

This year's theme is Planet vs. Plastics, to raise public awareness of the damaging consequences of plastic pollution on the health of both people and the ecosystem. The historic UN plastics convention, which is expected to be adopted by the end of 2024, was taken into consideration when choosing the theme. The United Kingdom is among the almost 50 countries that have called for the eradication of plastic pollution by 2040.

History

First organized by Harvard University graduate student Denis Hayes, it was led by US senator and environmentalist Gaylord Nelson. In light of the huge oil spill that occurred in 1969 in Santa Barbara, California, Mr. Nelson and Mr. Hayes organized the event out of concern for environmental devastation in the US. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

His goal was to channel the energy of student protests into the growing public awareness of air and water pollution, since he was deeply troubled by its effects on the environment. He brought in young activist Denis Hayes to oversee the university teach-ins and spread awareness of environmental conservation.

To encourage more student engagement, they selected April 22 as the Wednesday between Spring Break and Final Exams. A startling 20 million people participated nationwide, demonstrating its immediate success.

Significance

In short, at a time when environmental issues, the depletion of natural resources, and severe climate change are on the rise, World Earth Day is more important than ever. It draws attention to the developing challenges, offers an essential platform for bringing these issues to the public's attention, and motivates people everywhere to take action. It reminds us that corporations, governments, communities, and individuals all have a shared responsibility for the planet's health and that cooperation is necessary to reach this objective.

ALSO READ: What is Leptanilla Voldemort? Scientists discover new ant species named after iconic Harry Potter villain