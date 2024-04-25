Rashami Desai is popularly recognized for her stint in the daily soap Uttaran, where she essayed the role of Tapasya Thakur. She also garnered immense affection and appreciation from the audience because of her acting prowess in several shows.

Her fame touched the skies after she participated in the Bigg Boss 13. Recently, Rashami took to her Instagram handle to share her underwater scuba diving experience, as she explored that Mother Earth has a lot to offer.

Rashami Desai’s underwater scuba dive experience

Just a few hours back, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai shared her underwater scuba diving experience, as she shared a video which was a compilation of short clips that the actress took during her exhilarating experience. Further, she praised Mother Earth’s beauty and realized, that there is a lot more to explore and accept as human beings.

Captioning the same she beautifully wrote, “Even the words can not describe the feelingMother Earth has so much to offer but it's really sad we as humans don't know how to accept it.” Further, the actress goes on to explain that we human beings are ‘rich’ if we can connect to what nature has to serve us. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“Thank you for this beautiful opportunity to know myself and the life we have,” she wrote as she concluded the note.

Advertisement

Celebs' and fans’ reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, the fans and celebrities flooded the comment section with their reactions, as Claudia Ciesla wrote, “Amazing … enjoy life to the fullest.” While Arti Singh reacted with hearts emojis in the comment section.

Apart from this, one of the users wrote, “I'm sure it was a memorable experience for you !!! For sure!!!” Another one commented, “Love to see your adventurous side.”

More about Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai is known for her fiery personality, as she created headlines for her verbal spats with the late actor Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13. The history behind their fights went long back, as they were part of the famous television show, Dil Se Dil Tak.

Previously, the actress appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and Uttaran.

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla give peek into their dreamy hillside staycation, redefining couple goals; WATCH