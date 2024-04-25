Rubina Dilaik's heart has been overflowing with happiness ever since her twin babies arrived. Last year, the couple joyfully embraced their twin daughters, affectionately naming them Jeeva and Edhaa. The bond between Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla appears to strengthen with each passing day.

Recently, the Choti Bahu actress enjoyed a romantic trip to a beautiful hill village and dropped a glimpse of their ethereal moment on social media. Her devoted fans couldn't help but express their adoration for her.

Rubina Dilaik shares a glimpse into her precious moment

Rubina Dilaik recently posted a heartwarming video on her Instagram account, showcasing a romantic moment with her beloved husband, Abhinav Shukla. The video exudes a heartfelt ambiance as Rubina and Abhinav are seen amidst a picturesque fountain and scenic hills. Accompanying the video, Rubina expressed her emotions through touching words, stating, “Things he loves, and I love what he loves.” She used a beautiful song Tu Kya Jaane from Amar Singh Chamkila.

Fan reactions

As soon as Rubina uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section with love for their bond and reacted with hearts. One user wrote, "Such a cute couple, can't believe these two are parents of two beautiful little princesses. Love love love." Another user commented, "I love you so much!!! You have given the strength to me to believe in myself, to be strong- opinionated, to put forward whatever I hold in heart, to love, to make the relationship stronger with myself."

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s love story

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla first met on the sets of Chhoti Bahu. They started as acquaintances but their bond grew stronger over time. After dating for years, they decided to take their relationship to the next level. Their love story reached its peak with a grand wedding ceremony on July 21, 2018, bringing both of them together for life.

In November 2023, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina happily became parents as they welcomed twin daughters into their family. Celebrating their daughters' first month, the couple arranged a hawan and a puja ceremony, capturing the special moment in a family photo. Rubina, filled with excitement, shared pictures from the celebration. She revealed that their daughters reached their one-month milestone on the auspicious day of Gurpurab and sought blessings for the little angels.

