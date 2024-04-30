Shehnaaz Gill is popularly recognized for her stint on Bigg Boss 13, where she garnered affection from the audience for her innocent personality and fun-filled nature. Over the years, the actress has left a significant impact on the entertainment industry with her impeccable skill set.

Just a while ago, Gill dropped a video dancing solo on a song, while enjoying nature and the greenery around her. Through her video, she also delivers a motivational message for her Instagram followers.

Shehnaaz Gill’s solo dance

Earlier today, Shehnaaz dropped a couple of videos, followed by a string of pictures from her recent trip, where she was seen enjoying nature, on her Instagram handle. Captioning the post she gave a motivational message to her followers, as she wrote, “Mazze main raho (Be happy always)!” The photos showcased her enjoying the beauty of nature, spreading positive vibes to all her admirers.

In the first video, the actress was seen dancing playfully to a song, when she stopped in between and asked her friend to replay the song because she did not know the steps on the beats. Expressing it she said, "Nhi wo dubara lagao yaha se aat nahi hai (Please replay it, I don't know the steps from here)."

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant was spotted dancing playfully to the tunes of a trance track in the next video, capturing the viewers' interest.

The videos were followed by a series of pictures where she is seen rejoicing surrounded by nature’s beauty. Amongst them, her sunkissed picture stole many hearts.

Fans’ reaction

As soon as the post surfaced on Instagram, the fans poured in their love for the Kiska Bhai Kisiki Jaan actress. One of the users wrote, “God Bless You Always Forever Our Queen Shehnaaz Gill.” Another user commented, “Beautiful Sana and beautiful nature.” The next user expressed that this post reminded him of the older version of Shehnaaz from Bigg Boss 13.

About Shehnaaz not attending Arti’s wedding

The actress received criticism from her fans for not being present at Arti Singh's wedding, despite their close bond during their time in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, Gill made up for her absence by sharing a screenshot of a video call with the newly married bride and extending her congratulations to the couple as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.

