Singer Rahul Vaidya never fails to entertain the netizens with his humor. He maintains an active presence on social media and often shares glimpses of his personal and professional lives. Now, in his recent post, he shared an adorable video with her daughter where the father-daughter duo is seen singing their hearts out.

The video delighted the netizens and drew the attention of singer Bhoomi Trivedi and other celebrities. Watch the video below.

Rahul Vaidya’s daughter walks in daddy's footsteps

Just an hour ago, Rahul Vaidya uploaded a video where the singer is seen sitting at the table with his daughter in his lap. As the singer starts singing, baby Navya decides to join her father. She takes pauses in between and continues singing with her father.

It seems mommy Disha Parmar was the audience of this father-daughter concert. At the end of the video, she compliments them, saying, “Very nice!” The adorable video will make up your day.

Watch Rahul Vaidya’s video here:

Proud father Rahul Vaidya's caption reflected his excitement as he wrote, "Might delete later but my baby is already loving music it seems …"

It goes without saying that netizens were too happy to see the video. One user wrote, “I think she is goi to be a singer...too cute....” Another commented with a request, “Can't wait to see her taking classical music lessons & singing in her beautiful voice.. @rahulvaidyarkv don't delete this post if it's ok for you.”

Celebrities Bhoomi Trivedi, Vedika Bhandari, Purva Rana, Mahekk Chahal, Shubhaavi Choksey, and others dropped the sweetest comments. While Bhoomi wrote that baby Navya hit the notes right, Purva stated that she believes Navya is the next singer in the making.

On the other hand, Disha Parmar also shared a moment with her baby that Rahul Vaidya captured. The little one made a goofy face sitting on momma’s lap. Parmar wrote in the caption, “All day everyday face.”

Here’s mommy Disha Parmar’s post:

A few days back, Disha and Rahul's bundle of joy turned seven months old. They went out to celebrate, and Rahul called her his 'blessing.' Seeing the pictures of Rahul and Navya together, many have said that little Navya looks like her father, and Disha agreed to that.

