EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary talks about Navratri's significance and her weakness ahead of Dussehra

Navratri 2023 is coming to an end and before the festival is concluded, Priyanka Chahar Chodudhary on Navratri. In a brief chat, Priyanka spoke at length about Navratri celebrations, childhood memories, and more.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on celebrating Navratri festival

Pinkvilla asked Priyanka about her childhood memories related to the Navratri festival. The actress said, "I remember celebrating Navratri during my childhood. I would attend Navratri functions and never miss the chance to play dandiya. But now owing to my schedule I do try as much as I can to celebrate and partake in Garba." She further added, "Since I come from the north, I'm not very well versed in playing Garba- it's almost like the Garba bloopers you watch on your social media where people goofily play dandiya- so my childhood Navratri times were filled with lots of laughter and fun with my friends! I do miss playing Dandiya! I also love how people celebrate Navratri in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. I do miss celebrating most festivals with my family because due to work commitments."

Priyanka on fashion game during Navratri

Talking about her fashion preferences in Navratri, Priyanka added, "Chaniya choli with a lot of accessories! I absolutely love the makeup and accessories people usually wear for Navratri! Another interesting thing I really like about Navratri makeup is using Kajal to draw bindi and designs on the face!"

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on one weakness that she would work on this Dussehra

Navratri culminates followed by the festival of Dussehra wherein Lord Ram killed Ravana and it marked the victory of good over evil. We asked the talented actress Priyanka whether she would like to discard one of her weaknesses this Dussehra. She answered with a lot of grace and said, "I believe that my only weakness is my honesty and frankness. I've always believed in being genuine and straightforward with people, but sometimes, it can be misconstrued as a weakness. However, I see it as a strength because I'd rather be true to myself and others than pretend to be someone I'm not. It's important to find a balance between being open and maintaining respect. But remember, embracing your true self is a journey worth taking, and I'm proud of who I am."



