Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a well-known face in the television industry. She is currently making headlines with her upcoming series, Dus June Kii Raat, co-starring Tusshar Kapoor. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka shared her intriguing superstitions regarding her career.

When asked about her beliefs around jinxes, Priyanka said, “Mujhe aisa lagta ki mai na batau agar project ke baare mein pejle toh sahi rehta hai aur agar bata dungi toh mujhe aise lagta hai ki nahi banta hai phir vo. (I feel that if I don’t talk about the project beforehand, it goes well. But if I do mention it, I feel like it doesn’t work out.)”

She added, “Jab maine apna pehla first TV show kiya tha as a lead toh maine apne ghar walo ko bataya hi nahi tha that i am doing a TV show as a lead kyuki unke liye ye bahut badi baat hai. Imagine maine unse ye baat chupayi hai.”

“(When I did my first TV show as a lead, I didn’t even tell my family that I was doing a TV show as the lead because it was a big deal for them. Just imagine, I kept this from them.)”

She continued, “Maine uss din bataya jis din mere TV show ka telecast tha. Maine unko bas ye bola tha ki mai chandigarh mein hu abhi start huyi hai shooting let’s see kaisa jayega. Mujhe mere upar bahut doubt tha kyuki mujhe lead mein liya hai, mujhe nahi pata kaisa banega.”

“(I told them on the day my TV show was airing. I just told them that I was in Chandigarh and that the shooting had just started, so let’s see how it goes. I had a lot of doubts about myself because I was cast as the lead, and I didn’t know how it would turn out.)”

The actress had doubts that she might be removed or something. Luckily, the show became a big hit. She told them on the day of the telecast and admitted that she does believe a little in this superstition.

Set in Raniganj, Dus June Ki Raat revolves around Tusshar Kapoor’s character Bhagyesh, a man known for bringing bad luck, making others avoid him. The series is directed by Tabrez Khan and will stream on JioCinema Premium starting August 4, 2024.

