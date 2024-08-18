Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, known for his bold and distinctive rap style, has made a mark in the Indian hip-hop scene with hits such as Basti Ka Hasti and Tadipaar. The rapper recently purchased a new Defender 110 SUV to his luxury collection of cars.

MC Stan took to his Instagram handle and shared photos of himself with his new car, looking thrilled as he posed in an all-black outfit paired with white sneakers. The SUV is renowned for its durable build and advanced features. The Defender 110, valued at Rs 1.5 crore is more than just a car; it also embodies MC Stan's success and his unwavering ambition to achieve new milestones.Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “New whip Eeuuuuuuuuu. Make moves in silence. Let your defender make the noise. Rich gangg. Alhamdulillah.”

As soon as the Bigg Boss Season 16 winner posted the pictures on his social media handle, fans flooded the comment section with joy and congratulatory wishes. A fan wrote, “We came straight from the bottom to the top, my lifestyle.” Another fan commented, “Broooo you a rapper how can you switch up on the HELLCAT.”

MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, gained fame with his hit track "Basti Ka Hasti." He won Bigg Boss 16, where he was a key member of the mandali alongside Shiv Thakare (the first runner-up), Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, and Abdu Rozik.

After leaving the Bigg Boss Season 16 house, reports emerged that MC Stan had some differences with Abdu Rozik and was seen avoiding him at various events. Despite this, Abdu announced that he would be inviting Stan to his wedding.

On the work front, MC Stan made his Bollywood debut with a playback role in Alizeh Agnihotri's film Farrey. His latest musical release, Numb, came out on March 8, 2024.

