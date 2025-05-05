Nayanthara channels monochrome fashion for European holiday; flaunts Prada bag worth Rs 1.93 lakhs

Nayanthara is a true-blue fashionista who never fails to impress her fans with her OOTD. Her recent photo dump from her European holiday has all eyes on her, as the diva strikes the perfect balance between minimalistic style and a touch of luxury.

Taking to her Instagram account, Nayanthara shared a few snapshots of herself enjoying the streets of Europe and admiring some grand architectural works in the city.

Advertisement

Given the overcast weather, the Jawan actress opted for an all-black look, featuring an overcoat, trousers, and a vest.

Check out the pictures here:

Undoubtedly, it was her expensive arm candy that stole the spotlight. Nayanthara carried a red Prada messenger bag slung over her shoulder, priced at approximately Rs. 1.93 lakh.

Sharing the pictures, the actress captioned the post with, “And the Lord remembered her.”

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in the direct-to-OTT release Test, co-starring R. Madhavan and Siddharth. The Tamil sports drama received widespread acclaim, and her performance as Kumudha won the hearts of fans.

Fast forward to now, the starlet is making headlines for being a key part of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic, which is currently shooting at full pace.

Back on April 6, the diva was spotted relaxing in Mumbai during a break from the shoot of the Kannada actioner. She was joined by her Test co-star R. Madhavan and his wife, Sarita Birje.

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

Besides Toxic, Nayanthara has several other exciting projects lined up. These include Dear Students with Nivin Pauly, Mookuthi Amman 2, Rakkayie, and an untitled film featuring Malayalam legends Mohanlal and Mammootty.

ALSO READ: Is Sobhita Dhulipala expecting her first child with Naga Chaitanya? Know TRUTH here