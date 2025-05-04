Ananya Panday BREAKS SILENCE on Babil Khan's viral video and it can't be missed; Logout actor restores his Instagram account

Babil Khan's fans have been extremely concerned for him since morning after his video of breaking down in tears went viral online. Hours later, he went on to deactivate his Instagram account, but later his family issued an official statement clarifying that the video was misinterpreted. On the other hand, the Logout actor has now restored his Instagram account and broken his stoic silence on the matter.

Hours after his absence from social media, Babil Khan is back on Instagram. The Logout actor has finally restored his account hours after deactivating it and shared his side of the story.

Taking to his Instagram stories today, on May 4, Babil re-shared Kubbra Sait's post on his Instagram story. Adding "Art of silence" music in the background, he wrote, "Thank you so much. The video was extremely misinterpreted, I was trying to show support to @ananyapanday, @shanayakapoor02, @gouravadarsh, @arjunkapoor, @raghavjuyal, @arijitsingh."

Hr added, "I genuinely don't have the energy to indulge more but I do this as responsibility for my peers that I truly admire." Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was quick to re-share Babil's story and replied with a sweet reply.

She stated, "Only love and good energy for you Babil, always in ur corner" followed by a flexing bicep, red-heart, folded hand, and a hug emoji.

In addition, the Qala actor also re-shared Raghav Juyal's post and stated, "@raghavjuyal bhai you are my icon, my idol and my elder brother that I never had," followed by a heart-emoji. Obliging Siddhant Chaturvedi's story featuring him in a heart-warming video, Babil testified their brotherly love as he wrote, "@siddhantchaturvedi I love you brother."

Notably, Babil's reaction comes hours after his family shared an official statement in which it was clarified that the actor's video was 'taken out of context.'

It was also stated that the actor mentioned the names of Bollywood artists he truly had 'great admiration' for and he believed were making "meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema."

On the professional front, Babil was last seen in Zee 5's cyber-thriller, Logout. Directed by Amit Golani, the film also featured Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair in the pivotal roles.

