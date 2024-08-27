Priyanka Choudhary never fails to captivate the internet with her fashion sense. Her toned physique, striking features, and personality make her a style icon. Her outfits provide endless inspiration for occasions such as dinner dates, beach vacations, and celebrations. Recently, she posted several pictures in blue beachwear.

This time, the Udaariyaan actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in a blue outfit. The actress once again left everyone in awe with her stunning and bold beachwear collection.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looked breathtaking in an aquamarine cheetah-print set, perfect for a breezy day at the beach. This two-piece outfit is effortlessly made from lightweight chiffon fabric and drapes, ensuring you stay cool and comfortable under the sun. The vibrant blue cheetah print adds a stylish touch to the ensemble.

She styled her hair in a sleek bun with flicks on each side, applying minimal makeup, including eyeliner, mascara, pink nude lipstick, and blush cheeks. She accessorized her look with a pair of blue, emerald earrings and fashionable oversized shield sunglasses.

But do you know how much this sexy apparel costs? This cheetah-printed maxi dress costs Rs 9, 999 from the House of Pink. Yes, this outfit comes at this price and can be styled in many ways.

Accompanying the post, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Sharing some ‘Blue-tiful’ moments.”

As soon as Priyanka uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment box with compliments and love. A fan wrote, “You look gorgeous and glamour and smart girl.” Another fan commented, “Mermaid Vibes Only !”

Advertisement

During her stint on Bigg Boss 16, the actress formed a close bond with fellow contestant Ankit Gupta. Recently, rumors have circulated about the two dating, but Priyanka clarified that they are just friends.

On the work front, Priyanka made her OTT debut alongside Tushar Kapoor in the upcoming web series Dus June Kii Raat. Produced by Jaasvand Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms, the series premiered on JioCinema on August 4, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stree 2 actor Sunil Kumar aka ‘Sarkata’ opens up on being approached for Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18