Heavenly Ever After tops May K-drama rankings, followed by Resident Playbook, Weak Hero Class and more; see full list

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed the highly anticipated brand reputation rankings for dramas this month. These rankings highlight the shows that have generated the most buzz among viewers. These are based on a comprehensive analysis of big data, gathered from April 8 to May 8.

It covers consumer participation, media coverage, social media interactions, community awareness, and viewership indexes. A total of 19 popular dramas were considered in the study. The results identify which shows have captured the hearts of the audience and dominated public conversation.

Topping the list for May is Heavenly Ever After, a drama that has impressed viewers with its heartwarming story and powerful performances. The show earned a brand reputation index of 6,068,621, a clear lead over the competition. The drama’s success can be attributed to the notable performances of its leads, including Son Suk Ku and Kim Hye Ja, whose names consistently appeared in high-ranking keywords.

Additionally, singer Lim Young Woong was mentioned frequently in connection with the drama. The show’s theme of warmth and positivity resonates deeply with its audience. This is reflected in the overwhelmingly positive feedback, with 93.80% of the responses being marked as favorable. Keywords such as ‘delightful,’ ‘warm,’ and ‘positive review’ dominated the online conversations surrounding the drama, underscoring its widespread appeal and strong fan support.

In second place, The Haunted Palace continues to enchant viewers with its mix of mystery and fantasy. The show earned a brand reputation index of 4,981,162, thanks to its growing fan base and the eerie atmosphere that it has cultivated. The show’s plot twists and high production value have made it a standout in the thriller genre, earning it a spot in the top rankings for May.

For Eagle Brothers, a drama that brings action with deep emotional moments, secured third place with a brand reputation index of 4,379,192. The series, known for its gripping storylines and strong performances, remains a favorite among viewers. It continues to generate discussions online, keeping it highly relevant among the top dramas of the moment.

The fourth spot was claimed by Resident Playbook, which garnered a brand reputation index of 4,003,067. The series’ unique mix of drama and comedy, along with its intriguing characters, has made it a steady performer in the rankings. Fans have praised the show for its engaging storytelling and relatable themes, contributing to its strong standing this month.

Rounding out the top five is Cinderella Game, with a brand reputation index of 3,935,903. While it holds a solid fanbase, it has seen a steady stream of viewers thanks to its fresh take on the classic fairytale story. The drama’s creative plot twists and vibrant cast have contributed to its strong reception.

Beyond the top five, other dramas also performed well in the rankings, with each show earning solid brand reputation indexes. The Art of Negotiation landed in 6th place, praised for its engaging depiction of high-stakes decision-making. In 7th was New Recruit 3, continuing its military-themed success. Weak Hero Class secured 8th with its gritty, youth-centered plot, while the series The Potato Lab took 9th place.

Desperate Mrs. SeonJu secured the 10th spot. Rounding out the middle were The Divorce Insurance (11th), Karma (12th), Good Luck! (13th), and Crushology 101 (14th), each earning buzz for unique storylines. In the final stretch, health-romance Pump Up the Healthy Love ranked 15th; action-thriller Hyper Knife 16th, dark comedy Villains Everywhere 17th, romantic-comedy My Dearest Nemesis 18th, and campus romance Dear M claimed the 19th spot.

