Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a well-known face in the entertainment industry. Besides her appearances in daily soaps and reality shows, the actor has entered the OTT space too. She is now shining in her latest music video, Fear of Love alongside Jassie Gill. Priyanka recently shared a video announcing that the music video has been released today (July 30).

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Jassie Gill shines in the new music video Fear of Love

The Udaariyan actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse from the music video, Fear of Love. The track, an emotional ballad, delves into the fear of falling in love again after a past heartbreak.

The track, presented by the Muse Record label, features vocals by Shradha Patray, with music composed by Turbo Music. The lyrics, composition, and video creation have been handled by Prince, known for his previous successful music videos.

Accompanying the post with a caption, Jassie Gill wrote, “‘FEAR OF LOVE’ IS OUT NOW featuring @priyankachaharchoudhary on Muse Record Label’s YouTube channel. Listen now and show us all your love.”

As soon as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary uploaded the video on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their excitement. A fan wrote, “She touches so many people's hearts not only with her stunning Beauty but brilliant and so much genuine acting.” Another fan commented, “Outstanding performance by both.”

Advertisement

In addition, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is set to star in the upcoming web show Dus June Ki Raat, premiering on Jio Cinema on June 4. This will mark her first collaboration with Tusshar Kapoor. On television, Priyanka has been featured in Udaariyaan and the widely watched controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 16.

Recently, Priyanka and Ankit Gupta won the hearts of audiences with their eye-pleasing chemistry in the music video, Baar Baar. Ankit and Priyanka grew close during their time on Udaariyaan. Despite the dating rumors, they never confirmed their relationship.

ALSO READ: 5 Best Hindi TV Cooking Shows: From Laughter Chefs to MasterChef India