Who Was Charley Scalies? Find Out as The Sopranos Actor Passes Away at 84

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Charley Scalies, an actor who was best known for his work as Thomas ‘Horseface’ Pakusa in The Wire and ex-high school coach in The Sopranos, has passed away at the age of 84, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor took his last breath in a nursing facility in Phoenixville, Pa., after a “long battle” with Alzheimer’s disease. He passed away on May 1, Thursday, as per his daughter Anne Marie Scaliues, according to the outlet. The late star’s online obituary reportedly mentioned that Scalies passed “peacefully.”

But the abovementioned ventures were the only ones that were a part of his impressive resume. The performer's obituary mentioned that he made his debut in the film world with Two Bits in 1995, starring Al Pacino.

He also starred in other projects, including Monkey 12, Jersey Girl, Liberty Heights, and multiple Law & Order episodes.

The actor, who was born in 1940 and raised in South Philadelphia, wasn’t just an actor. He also held the position of director of sales and contracts at Clifton Precision. Later, he created his own consulting firm, per the report.

Rafael Alvarez, who starred in The Wire, shares a message to Scalies’s kids on the virtual tribute wall, penning that he quickly became friends with their father when he sat down next to him during lunch on the first day of filming season 2 of the show. He added, “In time he became a member of my family. Miss you, Horse.”

His obituary noted that he was “known first and foremost as a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. ... His favorite audience was always seated around the dinner table.”

The obituary also mentioned his wife, Angelina M. Scalies, calling her “the true love and joy of his life.”

Scalies is survived by his wife, five children, and four grandchildren.

